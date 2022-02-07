Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

