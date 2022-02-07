Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $19.46 on Friday, hitting $275.72. 4,389,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,381. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

