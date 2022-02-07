Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up to $275.72

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $275.72, but opened at $287.50. Snowflake shares last traded at $296.58, with a volume of 27,043 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.

The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock worth $678,235,031. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

