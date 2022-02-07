SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.