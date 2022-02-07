SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

