Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($280.90) to €200.00 ($224.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $89.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

