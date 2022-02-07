Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.14 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

