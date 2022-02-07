Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 10.11, but opened at 9.81. Sonder shares last traded at 9.68, with a volume of 1,407 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOND shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Sonder Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

