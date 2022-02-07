Spectrecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00190945 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00413744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

