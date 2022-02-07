Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $24.36. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 235,396 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

