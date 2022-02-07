Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $24.36. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 235,396 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.
