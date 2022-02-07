Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $275.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $358.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

