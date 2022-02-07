SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

SWTX opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

