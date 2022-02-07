SpringWorks Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,454 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical volume of 339 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

