Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

