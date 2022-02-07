Stadion Money Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Stadion Money Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stadion Money Management LLC owned 26.65% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QEMM opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.