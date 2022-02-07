stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.47 or 0.07144111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.89 or 1.00006749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006601 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

