Steven Gerard White Sells 3,000 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. 42,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $571.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $507,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

