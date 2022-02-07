Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spirit Airlines Call Options (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 41,902 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 431% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,886 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 1,411,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

