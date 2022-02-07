Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

