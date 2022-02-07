StockNews.com Downgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

