StockNews.com Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Buy

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74. Radware has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

