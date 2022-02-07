StockNews.com Downgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Hold

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $17.07 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. The business had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

