StockNews.com Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Hold

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $621.41 and a 200-day moving average of $595.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

