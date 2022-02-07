StockNews.com Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to “Hold”

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

QURE opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in uniQure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in uniQure by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 292,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

