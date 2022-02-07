Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.