Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

SCZ stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

