Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,135,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY opened at $109.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

