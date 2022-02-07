Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $66.98 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $66.98 million and $32.98 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

