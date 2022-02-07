Sunriver Management LLC Sells 195,380 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sunriver Management LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195,380 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up approximately 2.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,903,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

