SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Tops $329.48 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $329.48 million and $41.33 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006693 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

