Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.47.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.21 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.