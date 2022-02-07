sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $98.08 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $98.08 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00110370 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 97,420,434 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

