Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,362. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of $761.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
