T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.