TA Associates L.P. Invests $3.51 Billion in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,848,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 95.4% of TA Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TA Associates L.P. owned approximately 14.26% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,057,909 shares of company stock valued at $734,821,920. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.66. 40,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,296. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

