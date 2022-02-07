TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Buy

DZ Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($50.56) to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeamViewer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $9.19 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

