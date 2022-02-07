Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $33.23 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.