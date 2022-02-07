Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $160.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

