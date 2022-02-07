Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,236 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $39,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06.

