Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology accounts for about 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $250,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. 5,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.
In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,659,836. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
