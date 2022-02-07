Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 248.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $919.62. The stock had a trading volume of 319,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $923.54 billion, a PE ratio of 192.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

