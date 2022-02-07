The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AZEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

