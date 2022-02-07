The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 4.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $675,149,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.40. 193,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

