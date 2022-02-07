The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SZC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.95. 13,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $50.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

