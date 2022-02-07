The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 223,958 shares.The stock last traded at $69.89 and had previously closed at $70.53.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

