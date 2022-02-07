The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.55 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.