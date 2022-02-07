The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $227.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.54.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.