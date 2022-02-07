The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,426 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Amundi acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $36.85. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

