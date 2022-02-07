The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Medpace worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average is $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

