The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 11,608 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

